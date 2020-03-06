|
|
Amanda "Mandy" Rogers, 75, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, March 10 at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church. Memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m.
Private burial will be held at a later date.
Amanda is survived by her children, Jeri Lynn Ragusa (Kenneth), Jaret Rogers and Jessica R. Armstrong (Lance); grandchildren Abigail Ragusa and Harvey Armstrong; and brother Reginald Guidry.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Lorena Guidry, and brother Adrian Guidry.
Amanda was a very thoughtful, loving and wonderful caregiver for a lot of families and loved ones. She was a ray of sunshine and always full of life and ready to share her light with everyone. She was loved by many and will be missed tremendously.
Arrangements by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020