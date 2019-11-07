Home

Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Amanda Thibodeaux Obituary
Amanda Thibodeaux, 77, a native of Houma and resident of Point-aux-Chene, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Point-aux-Chene. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by Ervin Ledet Sr.; children, Darlene Adams, Ervin Ledet Jr. and Troy Ledet; sisters, Bernadette Chauvin, Elizabeth Stearns, Angelina Thibodeaux and Ruth Hebert; brothers, Bernard, Thomas, LeRay, LeRoy and Nolan Thibodeaux; numerous nieces and nephews; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Adam, Sr. and Adele Thibodeaux; sisters, Ruby, Rita, Mercy and Mable; brothers, Adam, Michael and Russell; daughter, Debra Dupre; and grandson, Cy Ledet.

She was retired from Terrebonne Parish School Board and cared for lots of children for 30 years.

A special Thank You to Dr. Richard "Dicky" Haydel for the excellent care he gave her. Also, to the TGMC CCU nurses that gave our Mom awesome care.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
