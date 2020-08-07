Amber Elizabeth Borne, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the age of 34.



Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, at Thibodaux Funeral Home.



She is survived by her husband, Zachary Winans; parents, Anthony Borne and Rebecca Besson; brothers, Anthony Borne Jr. (Shannon) and Christopher Borne (Rochelle); and maternal grandmother, Barbara Besson.



She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Bruce Besson; and paternal grandmother, Shirley Borne.



She was loved by everyone who knew her and she will be dearly missed. The family would like to thank everyone for their well wishes during this time.



Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



