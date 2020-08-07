1/1
Amber Elizabeth Borne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amber's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amber Elizabeth Borne, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the age of 34.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, at Thibodaux Funeral Home.

She is survived by her husband, Zachary Winans; parents, Anthony Borne and Rebecca Besson; brothers, Anthony Borne Jr. (Shannon) and Christopher Borne (Rochelle); and maternal grandmother, Barbara Besson.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Bruce Besson; and paternal grandmother, Shirley Borne.

She was loved by everyone who knew her and she will be dearly missed. The family would like to thank everyone for their well wishes during this time.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved