Amber Louise Austin

Terrebonne Parish - Amber Louise Austin, 33, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 6:24 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 12:30 p.m. until funeral time at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Marcus Randall; daughter, Ava Austin; parents, Sarah Austin (Timothy James) and Charles Carter; paternal grandmother, Bernadine Hartman Carter; brothers, Lawrence Robertson, Tirin Neville, Charles and Dustin Carter; and sisters, Shea Austin, Taralyn and Charlie Carter.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Garret Lee; paternal grandfather, Charles Carter, III.; maternal grandparents, Nelson and Mildred Wolfe Austin.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



