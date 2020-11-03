1/1
Amber Louise Austin
Amber Louise Austin
Terrebonne Parish - Amber Louise Austin, 33, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 6:24 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 12:30 p.m. until funeral time at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Marcus Randall; daughter, Ava Austin; parents, Sarah Austin (Timothy James) and Charles Carter; paternal grandmother, Bernadine Hartman Carter; brothers, Lawrence Robertson, Tirin Neville, Charles and Dustin Carter; and sisters, Shea Austin, Taralyn and Charlie Carter.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Garret Lee; paternal grandfather, Charles Carter, III.; maternal grandparents, Nelson and Mildred Wolfe Austin.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Viewing
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
NOV
7
Funeral
02:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
