Amelia Lane
Amelia Lane
Raceland - Amelia Lane departed this life on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her residence in Raceland, LA. She was 85 and a native of Raceland, LA. Visitation on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Morning Star Baptist Church, 4101 LA 308, Raceland, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Survived by her son, James Desereaux, Jr. (Delisa); 2 daughters, Phyllis and Denise Derseraux; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 nephews, a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Velva and Emmanuel Lane; 1 daughter, Emelda Derseraux; 1 sister, Shirley Robinson; 2 grandchildren, Nolan Hester III and James J. Hester. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
OCT
17
Service
11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
