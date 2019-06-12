|
|
Amelia M. "Mea" Henderson, 85, a residence in Donaldsonville and a native of St. James, departed this life on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville, and from 11 a.m. to Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 14, at St. James Catholic Church in St. James. Burial in the Church Cemetery.
Amelia is survived by her sons, Junius (Selma) Henderson Jr. and Anthony (Janice) Henderson; sisters, Lydia Stewart, Patricia Schexnaydre, Yvonne Green and Betty Stewart; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Junius Henderson Sr.; parents, Louis and Alice Heary; son, Bernard Henderson; one brother; two sisters; and two grandsons.
Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 12 to June 13, 2019