Amie Belle "Bel" Theriot Duet, age 94, a native of Golden Meadow and a resident of Cut Off, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until service time on July 10 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow.
A Rosary will be said at 9:15 a.m. and a funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m., with burial following in the church cemetery.
Amie Belle is survived by her children David Duet, Susan Skinner (Ronnie), Mary Belisle, Nancy Caliguire (Kevin) and Louis Duet Jr.; her sisters Eliska Plaisance and Jackie Pitre; 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Duet was preceded in death by her husband, Louis J. Duet Sr., parents Victor Theriot and Evida T. Theriot; her rearing mother, Celima T. Plaisance; sons Daniel Duet and John Duet; daughter-in-law Elaine Duet; brothers Dickason Theriot and Dudley "Dud" Plaisance; and sisters, Loredia "T-Lor" Terrebonne, Louvenia Teller, Enola Meadors, Gloria Miller, Elenore Theriot, Janet Delph and Judy Terrebonne.
Amie Belle was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a kind and compassionate lady who always looked for the good in people. She was a talented cook and often her family would gather in the kitchen anticipating her delicious meals. Mrs. Bel was also known for her crafts and could be seen manning her booth at local craft shows in the past. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
The family of Amie Belle would like to thank the staff of St. Joseph Hospice and Lady of the Sea Home Health and Hospital for their compassionate care and assistance.
In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 8 to July 9, 2019