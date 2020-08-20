Amiree Armani Chouest, 2, a resident of Raceland, departed this life on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Children's Hospital in New Orleans.



His family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. until the hour of his memorial service (limited to immediate family) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Bayou Blue Assembly of God Church, 1403 Prospect Blvd. in Houma. Burial will be private.



He is survived by his parents, Denzil and Jonathan Chouest; brother, Liam Chouest; sisters, Temperance and Blessyn Chouest; and a host of other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his aunt, Kaycee Keller; great aunt, Evelina Diggs.



Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store