Amiree Armani Chouest
Amiree Armani Chouest, 2, a resident of Raceland, departed this life on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Children's Hospital in New Orleans.

His family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. until the hour of his memorial service (limited to immediate family) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Bayou Blue Assembly of God Church, 1403 Prospect Blvd. in Houma. Burial will be private.

He is survived by his parents, Denzil and Jonathan Chouest; brother, Liam Chouest; sisters, Temperance and Blessyn Chouest; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his aunt, Kaycee Keller; great aunt, Evelina Diggs.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bayou Blue Assembly of God Church
AUG
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Bayou Blue Assembly of God Church
Funeral services provided by
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
