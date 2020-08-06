Amy Coupel Diez, a native of Donaldsonville and a resident of Thibodaux, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the age of 83.



A private funeral service will be held for her immediate family at Thibodaux Funeral Home with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, where she will be reunited with her beloved husband and son. There will be a memorial service at Thibodaux First Assembly of God at a later time.



She is survived by her children, Rickey Diez (Peggy), Greg Diez (Brenda), and Sandra D. Trosclair (Danny); grandchildren, Mickey Diez, Amanda Benoit (Jason), Alison Boudreaux (Nicky), Wendy Adams (Randy), Brent Trosclair (Heidi), and Hunter Trosclair; great-grandchildren, Owen Boudreaux, Max Boudreaux, Austin Benoit, Jackson Adams, and Madison Adams; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She is now reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband, Alfred J. Diez Jr.; son, Brent Diez; parents, Richard and Armance Coupel; brothers, Raymond, Wilbert, Lester Coupel; and sister, Edith C. Robillard.



Amy will be remembered for her strong faith and her warm smile. She loved spending time with her friends and family, tending to her yard work, caring for the neighborhood dogs, and cooking for every family event. She will be dearly missed by all her loved ones and her brothers and sisters in Christ.



The family would like to thank the staff at The Claiborne of Thibodaux and the staff at St. Joseph Hospice for their care and compassion.



Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



