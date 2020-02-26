|
Amy Marie Prosperie, 37, of Montegut, passed away on Feb. 24, 2020.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the funeral service to start at 1 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Grace Christian Fellowship Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Ryan Prosperie; children Breanna Prosperie, Abby Prosperie and Peyton Prosperie; grandchild Everett Grainger; father Richard Sonier; sister Tracy McGee (Dereck); nephew Bryson McGee; niece Courtney McGee; father-in-law Carol LeCompte; and mother-in-law Janelle LeCompte.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Sonier; and siblings Brandy Sonier and Scotty Sonier.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020