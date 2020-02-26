Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Prosperie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy Marie Prosperie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amy Marie Prosperie Obituary
Amy Marie Prosperie, 37, of Montegut, passed away on Feb. 24, 2020.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the funeral service to start at 1 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Grace Christian Fellowship Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Ryan Prosperie; children Breanna Prosperie, Abby Prosperie and Peyton Prosperie; grandchild Everett Grainger; father Richard Sonier; sister Tracy McGee (Dereck); nephew Bryson McGee; niece Courtney McGee; father-in-law Carol LeCompte; and mother-in-law Janelle LeCompte.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Sonier; and siblings Brandy Sonier and Scotty Sonier.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -