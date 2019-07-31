|
Andrea "Andie" Bollinger-Giardina, 68, a native of Lockport and resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 2, at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport.
A private burial will follow in Holy Savior Cemetery in Lockport.
She is survived by her loving husband of 12 years, Jacob Giardina; children, Misty Boudreaux, Erica Guidry; grandchildren, Gage Boudreaux, Sadie Boudreaux, Eliza Guidry and Eloise Guidry; nine step-grandchildren; sister, Charlotte Bollinger; and brother, Donald "Boysie" Bollinger.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Doris Bollinger.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Max Charter School in Thibodaux.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
