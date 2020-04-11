Home

Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
600 Church St
Lockport, LA 70374
(985) 532-2317
Andree Adams


1962 - 2020
Andree Adams Obituary
Andree Blanchard Adams, 58, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Services will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her husband, Kirk Adams; son Nicholas Adams; daughter Dominique Adams; grandchildren Wyatt, Chance and Christian; brother Paul Blanchard; and sister Claudine Falgout.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Annette Blanchard, and brother Brett Blanchard.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Apr. 11, 2020
