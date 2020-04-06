|
|
Andree Blanchard Adams, 58, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Services will be at a later date.
She is survived by her husband, Kirk Adams; son, Nicholas Adams; daughter, Dominique Adams; grandchildren, Wyatt, Chance and Christian; brother, Paul Blanchard; and sister, Claudine Falgout.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Annette Blanchard; and brother, Brett Blanchard.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020