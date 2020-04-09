|
Andree Blanchard Adams, 58, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Services will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her husband, Kirk Adams; son Nicholas Adams; daughter Dominique Adams; grandchildren Wyatt, Chance and Christian; brother Paul Blanchard; and sister Claudine Falgout.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Annette Blanchard, and brother Brett Blanchard.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
