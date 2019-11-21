|
|
Andrew "Tan" Brunet, 81, a native and resident of Galliano, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galliano. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Andrew is survived by his daughter, Luz France (Tommy); sons, Jett Brunet (Rhonda) and Jude Brunet (fiancé, Michelle Chauvin); grandchildren, Sasha, Rico, Mario and Austin Lefort, Amber Griffin, Jhett Brunet, Chad France, Chantel Jackson, and Bo Theriot; and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette St. Pierre Brunet; parents, Elphege and Francine Brunet; sisters, Dudline Louviere, Irma Lagrange, Ola Freeman; and brother, Elphege Brunet Jr.
Tan was a five-time world champion duck carver.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019