Andrew H. Frederick, Jr., 72, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at St. Hilary Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Frederick; son, Derek (Amy) Frederick; daughter, Dodie (Peter) Gervais; grandchildren, Derek Jr., Drew, Meagan and Alexis; great grandchildren, Luke, Liam and Sawyer; brother, James Frederick and sisters, Gilda Frederick and Mary Bergeron.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Frederick Sr. and Virginia Bergeron.
Andrew loved playing baseball, fishing and helping anybody.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019