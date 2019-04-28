Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
3838 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-5261
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Frederick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Frederick Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Andrew Frederick Jr. Obituary
Andrew H. Frederick, Jr., 72, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at St. Hilary Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Frederick; son, Derek (Amy) Frederick; daughter, Dodie (Peter) Gervais; grandchildren, Derek Jr., Drew, Meagan and Alexis; great grandchildren, Luke, Liam and Sawyer; brother, James Frederick and sisters, Gilda Frederick and Mary Bergeron.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Frederick Sr. and Virginia Bergeron.

Andrew loved playing baseball, fishing and helping anybody.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now