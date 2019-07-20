Andrew Joseph Pitre Jr., age 83, a native of Montegut and resident of Bourg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation with Military Honors on Monday, July 22 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg from 9 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Father Cody Chatagnier, will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in St. Ann Catholic Cemetery.



Andrew is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ernestine Pitre; daughter Kerrie Lynn and husband Leonard Dupre; grandchildren David Naquin Jr., Ryan Naquin Sr. and wife Jolene, Matthew Naquin Sr. and wife Aryel and Kevin Dupre and wife Chrystal; great grandchildren Ryan Naquin Jr., Maddix Naquin, Matthew Naquin Jr., Reece Naquin, Peyton Naquin and Katie Naquin; brother Charles Pitre and wife Elaine; sister Mona Stoufflet; and numerous extended family members.



He was preceded in death by his son Clyde Pitre; parents Andrew Pitre Sr. and Edna Prosperie Pitre; son-in-law David Naquin Sr.; grandson Keith Dupre; and brothers Norval Pitre, Gerald Pitre.



Andrew was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend who will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him. He served in the Army National Guard. He owned his own dump truck service in the 70s, lifted houses and retired from Texaco. He enjoyed the outdoors, bird watching and riding his tractor. He loved his friend Mr. Davis Dardar. They went to church together and created many great memories. He lived for his great-grandchildren and spent every chance with them.



