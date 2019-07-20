Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Andrew Pitre
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Pitre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Joseph Pitre Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Joseph Pitre Jr. Obituary
Andrew Joseph Pitre Jr., age 83, a native of Montegut and resident of Bourg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation with Military Honors on Monday, July 22 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg from 9 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Father Cody Chatagnier, will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in St. Ann Catholic Cemetery.

Andrew is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ernestine Pitre; daughter Kerrie Lynn and husband Leonard Dupre; grandchildren David Naquin Jr., Ryan Naquin Sr. and wife Jolene, Matthew Naquin Sr. and wife Aryel and Kevin Dupre and wife Chrystal; great grandchildren Ryan Naquin Jr., Maddix Naquin, Matthew Naquin Jr., Reece Naquin, Peyton Naquin and Katie Naquin; brother Charles Pitre and wife Elaine; sister Mona Stoufflet; and numerous extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his son Clyde Pitre; parents Andrew Pitre Sr. and Edna Prosperie Pitre; son-in-law David Naquin Sr.; grandson Keith Dupre; and brothers Norval Pitre, Gerald Pitre.

Andrew was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend who will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him. He served in the Army National Guard. He owned his own dump truck service in the 70s, lifted houses and retired from Texaco. He enjoyed the outdoors, bird watching and riding his tractor. He loved his friend Mr. Davis Dardar. They went to church together and created many great memories. He lived for his great-grandchildren and spent every chance with them.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 20 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now