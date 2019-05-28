|
Andrew "Hoss" Paul Adams Sr., 72, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Schriever, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 4 until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Visitation will resume from 8 until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 30 at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Schriever, followed by burial in the church cemetery.
Andrew is survived by his wife of 52 years, Charlene Davis Adams; children, Andrew "Andy" Adams, Agnes Adams Hebert and husband Jerry, Patricia Adams Louvierre and husband Patrick; grandchildren Jerry Hebert, Jr., Halie Hebert, Summer Hebert Dutton and husband Landon, Marc Louvierre and wife Macy, Andra Louvierre Hagen and husband Travis, Hevin Adams and Noah Adams; great-grandchildren, Lucy Louvierre, Beau Hagen, Raya Dutton, Ryelee Dutton and brothers, Emile Adams, Daniel Adams.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Freddie Adams and Lucille Naquin Adams; brother, Sterling Adams; grandparents, Emile and Pamela Naquin, Edgar and Emma Adams; godson, Louis Ledet; goddaughter, Loretta Belaire Flora; niece, Bridget Cotton Shackelford; great-nephew, Jerred Shackelford; and brother-in-law, Cornelius Neil Davis.
Andrew was a mechanic for Quality Chevrolet for two and a half years and Trapp Chevrolet for 29 years until his medical retirement. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 28 to May 29, 2019