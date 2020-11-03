Andy Anh Ngoc Vu

Schriever - Andy Anh Ngoc Vu, 71, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Born April 23, 1949 he was a native of Ninh Truong, Nam Dinh Vietnam and resident of Schriever, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 10:00 am until 9:00 PM at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church. A burial will follow at Saint Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

He is survived by his wife, Kim Xuyen Thi Tran; son, Tuan Anh Vu and wife Tien T. Tran; daughters, Ann Thu Vu and husband Thuan M. Ho, Kathy Anh Vu Ward and husband Sidney Ward, Jr.; grandchildren, Kacey Ho, Kaidon Ho, Charlie T. Vu, Taylor Brown, Travis Brown, Jr. and Jrue Ward; brother, An Ngoc Vu; sister, Oanh Thi Vu and a host of nieces of nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Yen Dinh Vu and Quet Thi Vu.

He was a caring husband and loving father, grandfather, and brother. He was a graduate of the Air Force Academy in the Republic of South Vietnam, Truong Bo Binh SVSQ Thu Duc, and was proud of his military service.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



