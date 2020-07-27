With deepest sorrow, we announce that Andy Anthony Griffin, 37, our most beloved son, brother, father, family member and friend passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Those who knew Andy, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church, with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
Andy will be missed everyday by his father, Andrew A. Griffin; mother, Grace C. Griffin; sons, Blaize A. and Collin A. Griffin; brother, Brandon J. Griffin; sister, Stephanie G. Ledet (Shawn); Godchild, Damon; niece, Chloe; grandparents, Joseph Champagne, Dolores Griffin; aunt Kathy; and Tammy "nanny"; cousin, Tisha; along with his numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many great friends.
We know that Andy is now with his grandmother "Maw" Mary Champagne; and grandfather "Paw Paw" Horris "Red" Griffin; and Uncle Eddy. He is loved here on Earth as well as in Heaven.
We love and miss you so much my son.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Grace Griffin for Blaize and Collin Griffin's future or Assisi Bridge House, 600 Bull Run Rd. Schriever, LA 70395 or online at htdiocese.org.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.