1/1
Andy John "Jean Pierre" Bradford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andy John "Jean Pierre" Bradford
Andy John "Jean Pierre" Bradford, 51, a native and resident of Lockport, LA, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Monday, November 9, 2020 and from 8:00 am until 10:45 am on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Falgout Funeral Home, Lockport, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Tuesday at Holy Savior Catholic Church, Lockport, LA with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Wildred Bradford; sisters, Dinia Cantrelle (Joseph), Michelle Curole, Rachael Bradford (Ernest) and Nicole Daigle (Chris); 9 nieces and 14 nephews and godchild, Jarret Cantrelle.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Bradford; brother-in-law, Joe Joe Curole; grandparents, Orren Bradford Sr. and Emelia Bradford and Clifton Vedros Sr. and Anita Vedros and nephews, Joseph Cantrelle, Jr. and Tyson Curole.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved