Andy John "Jean Pierre" Bradford

Andy John "Jean Pierre" Bradford, 51, a native and resident of Lockport, LA, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Monday, November 9, 2020 and from 8:00 am until 10:45 am on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Falgout Funeral Home, Lockport, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Tuesday at Holy Savior Catholic Church, Lockport, LA with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Wildred Bradford; sisters, Dinia Cantrelle (Joseph), Michelle Curole, Rachael Bradford (Ernest) and Nicole Daigle (Chris); 9 nieces and 14 nephews and godchild, Jarret Cantrelle.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Bradford; brother-in-law, Joe Joe Curole; grandparents, Orren Bradford Sr. and Emelia Bradford and Clifton Vedros Sr. and Anita Vedros and nephews, Joseph Cantrelle, Jr. and Tyson Curole.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store