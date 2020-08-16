Anette Marie Authement, 58, a native and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.



Memorial Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park in Gray. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Bayou Blue, followed by burial in the church cemetery.



She is survived by her son, Race Dylan Authement; mother, Nettie Thibodeaux Authement; pet, Daisy Mae; siblings, Gary Authement (Annette), Danny Authement (Edith), Johnny Authement (Michele), and Stephen Authement (Maritza); sister-in-law, Deborah Authement; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.



She was preceded in death by her father, Horace Authement Jr.; and brother, Alan Authement.



Anette was a Jewelry Designer, Artisan, and a Craft Imagineer, who will be remembered for founding the group Creative Cajuns and for hosting Swamp Crop events each year. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and extended scrapbooking family and everyone who knew and loved her. Her legacy is the original artwork that touched the lives of all around her, along with the gift of her zip-a-dee-doo-da love she gave to anyone who was in need.



Arrangements by Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park of Gray, La.





