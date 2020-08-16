1/1
Anette Marie Authement
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anette Marie Authement, 58, a native and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

Memorial Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park in Gray. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Bayou Blue, followed by burial in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Race Dylan Authement; mother, Nettie Thibodeaux Authement; pet, Daisy Mae; siblings, Gary Authement (Annette), Danny Authement (Edith), Johnny Authement (Michele), and Stephen Authement (Maritza); sister-in-law, Deborah Authement; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Horace Authement Jr.; and brother, Alan Authement.

Anette was a Jewelry Designer, Artisan, and a Craft Imagineer, who will be remembered for founding the group Creative Cajuns and for hosting Swamp Crop events each year. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and extended scrapbooking family and everyone who knew and loved her. Her legacy is the original artwork that touched the lives of all around her, along with the gift of her zip-a-dee-doo-da love she gave to anyone who was in need.

Arrangements by Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park of Gray, La.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved