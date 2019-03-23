Angela Emma Sweeney "Nana" born in Providence, Rhode Island on November 15, 1917, died at the age of 101 in Houma on March 21, 2019.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Sweeney (died April 6, 1961); and her three siblings, Gustavo Motta, Adolph Motta and Marie Motta.



Angela is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, John and Linda Sweeney, and Michael and Jan Sweeney.



Nana had seven grandchildren, Ann and Robby Rome, Patty and Damian Rivero, Mary and Mikey Istre, Michael Sweeney, Nathan and Mindy Sweeney, Maureen Sweeney, and Erin and Andrew Rossetti. She was blessed with eight great-grandchildren and another expected in May.



She lived in Rhode Island, Florida and Alabama before settling in Houma for the last 25 years.

Nana made living to 101 years old look easy. She worked until a few years ago and then helped with the family business from home until a few weeks ago. Her kindness, quick wit, unique sense of humor, honesty and Boston accent made her easy to love.



Widowed at a young age, she raised her two sons alone. She is the example of strength and determination to her family. She is at peace but losing her leaves a void in our lives that will never be replaced, just filled with her love and our special memories of her.



