Angela Hughes Matherne, age 42, a native of Houma and resident of Brookhaven, Miss., passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 until 11:30 a.m., with funeral service beginning at 11:30 a.m. on June 13, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church in Houma. Burial will follow at St Francis Cemetery No. 2.
Angela is survived by her parents, John Hughes and Karen Hebert Weitz; step-father Herb Weitz; sisters, Melissa Hughes and Brittany Bergeron; step-sister, Anna Weitz; brother-in-law, Shayne Bergeron Jr.; nephews, Adrian Hughes and Keifer Bergeron; nieces, Letise Jones and Ava Jones; and uncles and aunts, Richard and Betty Hebert, Michael and Pat Hitt, Doug and Cindy Tracy, Kim Hebert, Dianne LeCompte, and Brenda Hughes.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Huey and Inez Hughes and Ivy and Audrey Hebert; uncles, Huey Hughes and Gil LeCompte; and aunt, Denise Hughes Bourg.
She enjoyed fishing, camping and hunting. She also adored her poodles Sparky and Nanas.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 10 to June 11, 2019