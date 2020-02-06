|
Angela Marie Jupiter, 73, departed this life on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. She was a native of Napoleonville and former resident of Washington, DC for 43 years.
Visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, and on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church in Napoleonville, from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. Burial in the church cemetery.
Angela is survived by her mother, Helen Jupiter; sisters, Jacqueline Rivoire, Debra Yarbrough (Earl), Wanda Jupiter, Juanita Jupiter and Marlena Jupiter; brothers, Ronald, Desmond, Darrell (Dana), Rodney (Gayle) and Keith (Leslie) Jupiter; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Jupiter; paternal grandparents, Sam, Sr. and Rosa Jupiter; maternal grandparents, Jessie and Beatrice Hadrick; and brother, Vincent Jupiter.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020