Angela Ross Trosclair, 52, a native of Biloxi, MS and a long-time resident of Dulac, passed away on July 22, 2019.
Visitation will be held in her honor from 8 a.m. until funeral time on Thursday, July 25 at Holy Family in Dulac. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. at the church.
Inurnment will take place at a later date.
She is survived by her husband, Clark P. Trosclair; sons, Nicholas Trosclair and Ethan Trosclair; daughter, Marissa Scott and husband, Kirk; parents, Frank and Cheryl Foreman Ross; father-in-law, James Trosclair; brothers, Frank and Jeffrey Ross; sister, Sherri Wise; and granddaughter, Annabeth Scott.
She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Beverly Authement Trosclair.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to breast cancer awareness.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 23 to July 24, 2019