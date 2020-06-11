Angelea Marie "Mz. Angie" Hester Boyd, 57, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Raceland, passed away peacefully at 2:11 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 13 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 168 Brocato Lane in Raceland. Burial will follow in the Brooklyn Cemetery.



Angelea is survived by her daughters, Elder Charita Johnson and Jerialyn Joseph; children she reared as her own, Cherniah Richard and Marquita Folse; stepsons Curtis and Tai Raymond; 12 grandchildren; brothers Anthony and Nolan Hester Jr. (Glenda) and Alvin Smith (Rosalyn); sisters Laura Allen (Gary), Debra Hills, Paula Smith (Ollie), Denise Washington and Charlotte Richard; and godchildren Deondra Triplett, Gary Wheaton, Jyundra Joseph and Lionel Batiste, Jr.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Boyd; parents Nolan, Sr. and Dorothy Lawson Hester; brothers Henry and Ron Keith Hester; sisters Lurenda Hester, Linda Raymond and Gwendolyn Smith; and nephews Nolan, III and James Hester.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



