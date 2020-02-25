|
|
Angelina B. Ambeau departed this life on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at her residence in Baton Rouge. She was 97 and a native of White Castle, La.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, 32615 Bowie St. in White Castle. Interment will be in Church Mausoleum.
She is survived by her sons, Ernest Breaud (Myrtle) and Craig Ambeau (Joslyn); her daughter, Maria Small (Mark); 14 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Riley Ambeau; her brother, Irvin Breaud Jr.; and sisters, Helen Breaud, Aline Miler and Elaine Miles.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1 Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020