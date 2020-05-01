|
Angelina "Angie" Dupre, 53, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date with family and friends to be announced.
She is survived by her husband, Ernie Dupre; sister, Julie Pearce; daughters, Faith Boudloche and Hayley Pearce; son-in-laws, Matthew Hooper and Jacob Ford; godchildren, Angelle Huen and Hannah Ledet; father-in-Law, Ernest Dupre Sr. (and wife); mother-in-law, Isabell Hotard (and husband); in-laws, Kim and Jason Rentz; and the families of Dawn and Damien Johnfroe, Desiree Picou and Wilfer Rivera, Misty Breaux and John Paul, and Elton and Megan Breaux.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, who were her heart, Elyjah "EJ' Pearce, Kinsley 'Kissy" Ford, Adalynn "T-Squeak" Ford and Lucas "Fitz" Hooper.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy; mother, Joyce Pearce; grandparents, Herbert and Mary Ellen Smith; and her best friend and sister, Lisa Ivey; and grandmother, Eunice Hebert (and husbands); godchild, Hayden Davenport; and family friends, Billy Newsom, Emile Robichaux and Keith Crochet.
She is a graduate of H.L. Bourgeois High School, Class of 1986. She lived for her grandchildren and enjoyed spending every day with them. She also enjoyed coaching softball and soccer and did this for many years, where she gained the love of many that she strongly considered her extended family.
Honorary Pallbearers are Tony Dupre, John Theriot, Jason Rentz, Michael Huen, Chance Huen and Dustin Cedotal.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations to the Spina Bifida Association, The Brain and Behavioral Research Foundation or a charitable organization of choice made in her name.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 1 to May 2, 2020