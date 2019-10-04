|
|
Angelina M. Mitchell, 96, a native of Barcellona, Sicily and resident of Thibodaux passed away on Oct. 3, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6 at Landry's Funeral Home Inc. in Thibodaux. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, James Mitchell; two daughters, Linda Schaff (Carl) and Angela Hammerli (Ed); grandchildren, Walt Hammerli (Melissa) and Nathaniel Hammerli (Jessica); and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Mitchell; her parents, Francesco and Pierina Landi Mannuccia; son, Albert George Mitchell; infant granddaughter, Carla Jean Schaff; as well as three brothers and a sister in Italy.
Landry's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019