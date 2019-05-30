|
Angella Marie Pearley, age 71, a native and resident of Belle Rose, departed this life on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 31 at St. James United Methodist Church in Belle Rose and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1 at Virginia Baptist Church in Ewellville, Louisiana.
Burial will follow in St. James Methodist Church Cemetery.
Angella is survived by her husband, Frank Pearley; son, Robert Anderson Sr.; daughters, Melissa Williams (Shawn), and Gabrielle Pearley and Natasha Pearley; nine brothers, eight sisters and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Adeline and Joseph Landry Sr., sons, Richard Anderson and Demetrious Pearley, one grandson and one sister.
Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 30 to May 31, 2019