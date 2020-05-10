|
|
Angelo Joseph "A.J." Lamartina, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the age of 75, surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Donna Lamartina; two daughters, Lafaye Lamartina (Jaroid) and Brandi Lamartina; three grandchildren, Heather LeCompte (Bryce), Raven Thibodaux (Sid), and Kade Pamplin; and two great-grandchildren, Jaiden and Molly.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Desiree Lamartina; granddaughter, Alma; and parents, Dominic and Elizabeth Lamartina.
He was a loving father and a loving "Paw" to his grandchildren. He was known for his love of racecars, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. He will be truly missed by all who knew him, but he will live on in everyone's hearts.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 10 to May 11, 2020