Anidas Joseph Rivet
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anidas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anidas "Connee'" Joseph Rivet, 81, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 9 p.m. Born on July 6, 1938, he was a native of Gheens and resident of Raceland.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16, from 9 a.m. until service time at First Baptist Church of Thibodaux. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. at the church, with burial following at St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery.

He is survived by his daughters, Connie Rivet, Karen Bourg (Glynn "Beaver"), and Ramona Gisclair (Sam); sons, Faron Rivert and Kim Rivet; grandchildren, Kelly Bourgeois (BJ), Jody Snow (Shawn), Aliska Rivet, Randy Gisclair and Sierra Gisclair; eight great-grandchildren, Kari Bourgeois, Chloee and Mason Rodriguez, Luke Snow, Angel, Alexis and Alisha Pitre, and Nova Gisclair; numerous step-children, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by parents, Alexandria and Felicia Tastet Rivet; brothers, Raymond, Roland, Gilbert, Alex, Sylvest, Junius and Edward Rivet; and sisters, Mildred Bergeron, Dorothy Sanchez, Leota Bergeron, Theresa Verdun, Betty Ledet and Shirley Truxillo.

Connee' loved the Lord. He was an avid fisherman, loved going to the camp and spending time with his family and friends. He was always willing to assist anyone and wanted everyone to know he loved them. He always expressed his thanks for all the prayers and asked everyone not to cry.

The family would like to thank Stat Home Health, TRMC, Acadian Ambulance, Heart of Hospice Home Health and Journey Hospice for their care as well as everyone for all their donations and prayers. A special thank you to Eve, Marlene and Amy, his caregivers.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved