Anidas "Connee'" Joseph Rivet, 81, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 9 p.m. Born on July 6, 1938, he was a native of Gheens and resident of Raceland.



A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16, from 9 a.m. until service time at First Baptist Church of Thibodaux. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. at the church, with burial following at St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery.



He is survived by his daughters, Connie Rivet, Karen Bourg (Glynn "Beaver"), and Ramona Gisclair (Sam); sons, Faron Rivert and Kim Rivet; grandchildren, Kelly Bourgeois (BJ), Jody Snow (Shawn), Aliska Rivet, Randy Gisclair and Sierra Gisclair; eight great-grandchildren, Kari Bourgeois, Chloee and Mason Rodriguez, Luke Snow, Angel, Alexis and Alisha Pitre, and Nova Gisclair; numerous step-children, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by parents, Alexandria and Felicia Tastet Rivet; brothers, Raymond, Roland, Gilbert, Alex, Sylvest, Junius and Edward Rivet; and sisters, Mildred Bergeron, Dorothy Sanchez, Leota Bergeron, Theresa Verdun, Betty Ledet and Shirley Truxillo.



Connee' loved the Lord. He was an avid fisherman, loved going to the camp and spending time with his family and friends. He was always willing to assist anyone and wanted everyone to know he loved them. He always expressed his thanks for all the prayers and asked everyone not to cry.



The family would like to thank Stat Home Health, TRMC, Acadian Ambulance, Heart of Hospice Home Health and Journey Hospice for their care as well as everyone for all their donations and prayers. A special thank you to Eve, Marlene and Amy, his caregivers.



Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





