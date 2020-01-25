|
Anita Cook Bilello, 97, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at 7:25 a.m.
Born, April 28, 1922 she was a native of her beloved Kirksville, Missouri and a resident of Thibodaux.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. until service time at First United Methodist Church of Thibodaux. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, with a private burial to be held.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Bilello, Dr. John (Karen) Bilello, Gordon Bilello and Jeffrey (Lucy) Bilello; daughters Garnette B. (Olen) Zeringue, Jo Ann B. Bourque and Gia B. (Keith) Domingue; grandchildren Michael Bilello, Heather Trosclair, Heath Zeringue, Erica Bilello, Sarah Bilello, Melissa Collins, Curtis Pate, Joseph Pate, Tyler Bilello, Hailey Tran-Bilello, Jonathan Tran-Bilello, Kaylynn Tran, Jacob Neu and Jacey Neu; 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Anthony Bilello; parents Don Curtis Cook and Effie Simler Cook; son-in-law Cory Bourque; grandson Matthew Pate; siblings Lloyd Cook, Judd Cook, Roscoe Cook, Fern C. Van Sickle, Zelma C. Tomich, Josephine C. Murdoch and Alice C. Kelly.
Anita was a loving wife to her husband Joseph for 64 years, whom she met in Hollywood, California while they both worked for Lockheed Aircraft during World War II.
She worked as a secretary for several businesses in Thibodaux and was a business owner herself. She was a phenomenal seamstress making many costumes for both Mardi Gras and dance recitals. In addition to her numerous endeavors, she was an exceptional mother, wife and homemaker.
She was devoted to her church and cherished participating in church activities.
The family sincerely thanks the staff of Lafourche Home for the Aged for their compassionate care and support.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Thibodaux.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020