Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Weeks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita M. Weeks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita M. Weeks Obituary
Anita M. Weeks, 93, of Houma, passed away on Aug. 21, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma-West Park. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Holy Rosary Cemetery. Burial will take place in the Holy Rosary Cemetery.

She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and stepchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Whitney Monson; mother, Cordlia Hebert; first husband, Lee V Moore; second husband, Aubrey Patrick Weeks; brother, Wesley Monson; sisters, Elsie Monson, Heloise Buckland, Helen Blanchard and Gloria Simoneaux.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now