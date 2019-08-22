|
|
Anita M. Weeks, 93, of Houma, passed away on Aug. 21, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma-West Park. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Holy Rosary Cemetery. Burial will take place in the Holy Rosary Cemetery.
She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and stepchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Whitney Monson; mother, Cordlia Hebert; first husband, Lee V Moore; second husband, Aubrey Patrick Weeks; brother, Wesley Monson; sisters, Elsie Monson, Heloise Buckland, Helen Blanchard and Gloria Simoneaux.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019