Anjhae' Pharagood, 24, a native and resident of Thibodaux, unexpectedly departed this life on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10 at Morning Star Baptist Church, 101 Brule Rd. in Thibodaux. Burial in the church cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her beloved mother Denise Pharagood and father Jerry Steward. She was loved and cared for by her stepdads, Jeffery Lewis and Roynell James; daughter Akili Holden; brothers Jeffery and Javon Pharagood, Jaden Kelson, Colin Duplash, Jerry and Joshua Harris; sisters Tarheisha and Jeleisha Pharagood, Jerryln Harris, Katelin Stewart and Jada Kelson; grandmother Theorlyn Rayborn and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Shirley and Welmon Pharagood and Jerry Steward.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
