|
|
Ann Broussard Guidroz, 82, a native of Golden Meadow and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. on Monday, July 15 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow. Memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Felix "Bud" Guidroz Jr.; son Randal Guidroz (Charlotte); daughter Debbie Busch (Steve) and sister, Brenda Broussard Bellanger.
She was preceded in death by her son, Troy J. Guidroz, parents Louis and Lucia Leonard Broussard and brother Stanley Joseph Broussard.
Ann was a loving wife and mother. She was an exceptional cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family. She will be dearly missed.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 10 to July 11, 2019