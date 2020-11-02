Ann Carol Talbot

Houma - Ann Carol Talbot, 71, died Thursday, October 29th, 2020 at 10:09 AM. Born October 14th, 1949, she was a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church with burial following at Saint Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

She is survived by her children, Ty Whatley and wife Cheri, Staci Price, Amy Trahan; grandchildren, Brittany Wentworth, Breanna Marchand, Kaitlyn Whatley, Chase and Carsyn Price, Blake, Brennan and Anna Catherine Trahan; great grandchildren, Jeanne-Marie Wentworth, Leo Marchand, Wells Marchand and one baby Wentworth on the way; brothers, Everette Talbot and wife, Theresa, Mark Talbot and wife, Bobette, and Kevin Talbot and wife, Mary; sister, Mary "Frannie" Domangue and husband, Jay.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carol and Therese Webre Talbot.

Ann worked in the oil industry for her entire career. She was a pet lover who cared for many animals during her life. She was a strong, faith filled woman and a loving and caring sister, mother, grandmother and friend who was most proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Maria Immacolata Catholic Church.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



