Ann Cooks, 62, a resident of Thibodaux, peacefully departed this life on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Private services will be held with the immediate family.
She leaves to cherish memories her beloved mother, Essie Mae Martin; son, Rydell Smith (Yatta); daughter, Tina Meade (Reginald); sisters, Paula and Lynette Smith and Debra Hills; grandchildren, Rydell Smith Jr. and Tarlisha Gray; companion, Wayne Harris; and a host of numerous other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Herman Smith; brother, Jeffery Smith; paternal grandparents, James and Octavia Smith; and maternal grandparents, Dave and Orelia Toussaint.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020