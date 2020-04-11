|
Ann Engle Cook, age 95, passed away at home on April 6, 2020, after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Thomas, Okla. and a longtime resident of Houma.
Ann is survived by her husband, A.M.; sons, Byron, and Kent and wife, Ann; grandchildren, Aimee, Nellie, Romanda, Sophie, Lynn, Leighann, and Crague; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kade, Isla, Collin, Oliver, Bodin, and Tatum; daughter-in-law, Ellen; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son Mark; mother, Nellie Engle; sisters, Loine, Nadine and Ruth; and brother, Harold.
Ann grew up on the Engle family farm in Oklahoma, where she enjoyed horseback riding and country life. She met future husband Audrey Cook while he studied petroleum engineering at University of Oklahoma and moved to Houma in the 1950s as a young wife and mother.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, neighbors and friends of her various church groups, including the "Keenagers." She was a charter member of Mulberry Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and taught children's Bible study for 35 years. Ann was a terrific cook and provided many meals for Wednesday night service at church and for homebound church members. Her Italian Cream Cake was a marvel to all fortunate enough to enjoy. She is loved and is dearly missed by all who knew her.
Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the funeral services for Ann Cook will be held privately by the immediate family. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020