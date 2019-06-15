|
|
Ann Harding Perryman, 55, a native and resident of Houma, was born on Jan. 25, 1964 and passed away at 9 a.m. on June 13, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the religious service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church. Burial will occur at 2 p.m. at St. Francis De Sales Cemetery No. 2.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Joseph Perryman Sr.; and daughter, Adeline Perryman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, McKinley Harding and Beverly Darnall Harding; and brother, McKinley Harding Jr.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 15 to June 17, 2019