Ann Marie Bouffanie Miller, 46, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
Visitation will be on Jan. 28 at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off, La. from 9 am until funeral services. A funeral service will be celebrated at 1:00pm with burial at Cheramie Cemetery.
Ann is survived by her children; Joshua Miller, Cody (Paige Bergeron) Miller, and Crystal (Daniel Duet) Miller; their father Edward D. Miller, III; brothers, John and Kenneth Bouffanie; sisters, Josephine Baker, Katie Guidry, and Elizabeth Griffin; 7 grandchildren, Ryder, Isabella, Julianna, Noelia, Karmony, Kambree and Lainey-Ann.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Jr. and Rena Mott Bouffanie; brothers, Timmy and Joey Bouffanie.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020