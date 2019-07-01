Home

POWERED BY

Services
Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
821 Canal Blvd. P.O. Box 470
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-9041
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Morello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Morello

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Morello Obituary
Ann Morello, 87, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3 at Landry's Funeral Home in Thibodaux. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

She is survived by her children, Pamela M. Canon, Lisa Morello, Jay Morello, Rosalyn Morello and Marc Morello; grandchildren Emily Jones, Claire Baetge, Bryant Canon, Bradley Canon, Lance Morello, Jordan Morello, Jacob Morello, Brennan Morello, Katie Morello and Matthew Morello; eight great-grandchildren and sisters Frances Magee and Chris Bryant.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Morello, and siblings Frank Marten, Paula Cutrer and Mary Caples.

She taught for 35 years mostly at Schriever Elementary School, and was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 1 to July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now