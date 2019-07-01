|
Ann Morello, 87, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3 at Landry's Funeral Home in Thibodaux. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
She is survived by her children, Pamela M. Canon, Lisa Morello, Jay Morello, Rosalyn Morello and Marc Morello; grandchildren Emily Jones, Claire Baetge, Bryant Canon, Bradley Canon, Lance Morello, Jordan Morello, Jacob Morello, Brennan Morello, Katie Morello and Matthew Morello; eight great-grandchildren and sisters Frances Magee and Chris Bryant.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Morello, and siblings Frank Marten, Paula Cutrer and Mary Caples.
She taught for 35 years mostly at Schriever Elementary School, and was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 1 to July 2, 2019