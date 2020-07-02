Ann Talbot Hebert Traigle, a native and resident of Labadieville, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the age of 72.



A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Landry's Funeral Home in Labadieville, LA from 8 a.m. until 12:50 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philomena Catholic Church at 1 p.m. Mask is mandatory within the church. Burial will follow in St. Philomena Cemetery.



Ann is survived by her sons, Timothy Hebert (Annette) and Wade Hebert (Nathan); step-daughter, Roxanne Traigle Hoffmann (Scott); three grandchildren, Brittany Tisdale (Chris), Lance Hebert (Jamie), and Carly Hebert; five great-grandchildren, Marlee, Zandria and Grayson Hebert, and Finley and Gunner Tisdale.



She is also survived by her companion, Tommy Authement.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Gerald J. Hebert; second husband, Gerald P. Traigle; son, Corey Hebert; parents, Rives and Madeline Talbot; and sister, Judy Talbot.



Ann was known for her love of dancing, singing in the church choir, traveling and spending time with family. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Philomena Catholic Church in Labadieville. She was a faithful and gentle person who was known for her caring nature and her radiant smile. She will be greatly missed by everyone who was fortunate to know her.



Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



