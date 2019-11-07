|
|
Anna B. Jones, 72, a native of Marrero and resident of Houma, passed away on Nov. 4, 2019.
Burial was held in Rogers Cemetery in Houma.
She is survived by her husband, William Jones Jr.; stepsons, James (Mary Beth), Timothy, and Abraham Jones; sisters, Anna M. Daous and Linda Algood; and brother, Raymond Billiot.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifton Billiot and Viola Rodrigue Billiot; sisters, Pauline Chiasson and Bertha Chauvin; and brother, Paul Billiot.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019