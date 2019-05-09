Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Bale Taylor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna Bale Taylor Obituary
Anna Bale Taylor, 99, a native of Kentucky and a resident of Lockport, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 10 and from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11 at First Baptist Church in Lockport. Religious services will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with burial to follow in Gheens Presbyterian Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Allemand (Kenneth), and Glenda Farris (Gerald); grandchildren, Erin and Mark Allemand; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmoth Taylor; parents, Earl and Lestie Bale; brothers, Ogden and Casper Bale; and sisters, Edna Hubbard, Alma Farris and Virginia Bale.

Anna was a member of First Baptist Church of Lockport, Lafourche Parish Homemaker's Club and The Order of the Eastern Star.

Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 9 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.