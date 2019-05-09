|
Anna Bale Taylor, 99, a native of Kentucky and a resident of Lockport, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 10 and from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11 at First Baptist Church in Lockport. Religious services will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with burial to follow in Gheens Presbyterian Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Allemand (Kenneth), and Glenda Farris (Gerald); grandchildren, Erin and Mark Allemand; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmoth Taylor; parents, Earl and Lestie Bale; brothers, Ogden and Casper Bale; and sisters, Edna Hubbard, Alma Farris and Virginia Bale.
Anna was a member of First Baptist Church of Lockport, Lafourche Parish Homemaker's Club and The Order of the Eastern Star.
Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 9 to May 10, 2019