Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams & Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fountain of Faith Christian Center
3739 LA-1,
Donaldsonville, LA
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Fountain of Faith Christian Center
3739 LA-1
Donaldsonville, LA
Anna Brown Leblanc Obituary
Anna Brown Leblanc departed this life on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Baton Rouge General Hospital. She was 79, a native of Klotzville and resident of Donaldsonville.

Visitation on Friday, Jan. 24 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Visitation at Fountain of Faith Christian Center, 3739 La. 1, Donaldsonville on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. Burial in Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery.

Survived by her son, LeRoy Leblanc; one granddaughter, Danielle Leblanc; two sisters, Velma Johnson (Eugene) and Ida Lee Young; three brothers, Henry Brown (Rosetta), George Brown (Linda) and Johnson Brown; one brother-in-law, William Leblanc; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Royal Leblanc; parents, Famous and Gavita Brown; five sisters and five brothers.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, 369-7231.

To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
