Anna Brown Leblanc departed this life on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Baton Rouge General Hospital. She was 79, a native of Klotzville and resident of Donaldsonville.
Visitation on Friday, Jan. 24 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Visitation at Fountain of Faith Christian Center, 3739 La. 1, Donaldsonville on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. Burial in Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survived by her son, LeRoy Leblanc; one granddaughter, Danielle Leblanc; two sisters, Velma Johnson (Eugene) and Ida Lee Young; three brothers, Henry Brown (Rosetta), George Brown (Linda) and Johnson Brown; one brother-in-law, William Leblanc; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Royal Leblanc; parents, Famous and Gavita Brown; five sisters and five brothers.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, 369-7231.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020